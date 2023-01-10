Jennifer Lawrence Says Pete Davidson Is The Biggest Celebrity In The World

Jennifer Lawrence got candid about who makes her starstruck these days. During a recent interview for W Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress revealed who she thinks are some of the most popular celebrities right now.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," Lawrence said. She also revealed which pop stars would shift the air in the room for her. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her, and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over."