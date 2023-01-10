Jennifer Lawrence Says Pete Davidson Is The Biggest Celebrity In The World

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence got candid about who makes her starstruck these days. During a recent interview for W Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress revealed who she thinks are some of the most popular celebrities right now.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," Lawrence said. She also revealed which pop stars would shift the air in the room for her. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her, and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over."

You probably remember that Davidson first made major tabloid headlines when he started dating Grande in 2018. The two were engaged shortly after but called it off in October 2018. The brief but highly publicized relationship culminated in two songs about Davidson. One called "Pete Davidson" on Grande's 2018 album Sweetener and a reference in her hit song "Thank U, Next," in which she sings, "Even almost got married/ And for Pete I'm so thankful."

Since then, Davidson's love life has become steady tabloid gossip especially after he dated Kim Kardashian from November 2021 to August 2022. After a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski, Pete has reportedly been seen out with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

