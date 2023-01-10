Kim Petras Shares Cryptic Photo To Tease A 'New Banger'

So far, Petras hasn't officially revealed the name of the song or a release date. The only other clue is a spinning snowflake that appears when you click the link she shared. She also shared the graphic on Instagram with a snippet of a sinisterly whimsical EDM beat playing over it. "It's cold in here," she captioned the post. The pixelated ID photo, which she also made her profile photo on her social media accounts, could be the artwork for the single.

Whatever Petras has in store for fans this year, get ready to expect the unexpected. "I want a big reveal," she said of her forthcoming album. "I want to do something crazy." Based on the vast array of themes and inspirations Petras drew on for the album, it's likely the pop star is going to give fans an era unlike anything they've ever seen from her.

Next month, Petras and Sam Smith will be up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Unholy" at the 2023 Grammys which airs on February 5th on CBS.