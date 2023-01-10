Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America. The website states, "The best steakhouses in the United States combine skill, preparation, and respect for local ingredients to create memorable dining experiences that you'll be thinking about for days (or even weeks) to come. From diners to high-end fusion restaurants, these steak joints will leave you craving more."

One Las Vegas eatery landed on the list. Golden Steer Steakhouse landed at number seven on the list. The website explains:

"Sin City's Golden Steer Steakhouse is a glorious shout-out to the decadence and luxury of old Vegas, with opulent decor, classic steakhouse dishes, and exceptional service. It's one of Las Vegas, Nevada's best restaurants, with a vast wine list, plenty of bubbly, savory starters, and good, old-fashioned USDA-aged beef. If you're looking for out-of-the-box entrees or preparations, Golden Steer Steakhouse might not be for you. But, on the other hand, if you want an impeccable traditional dining experience, it's definitely the spot for you."

Check out the full list on Tasting Table's website.