Lynette Hardaway, Diamond Of Pro-Trump Duo 'Diamond and Silk,' Dies

Lynette Hardaway, who was better known as Diamond, of the pro-Trump duo "Diamond and Silk," passed away on Monday (January 9) night at the age of 51.

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" the group's official Twitter said.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Richardson, used to be Democrats but switched parties and supported former President Donald Trump during his initial run in 2016. The pair were regular guests on Fox Nation before they were removed from the network for questioning the official COVID-19 death figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After leaving Fox, the pair started a new show on Newsmax in August 2020.

Her cause of death was not revealed.

Trump praised Diamond in a post on Truth Social.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!" Trump wrote.