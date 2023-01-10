Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant

A local Ohio restaurant recently announced it will be shutting down for several weeks soon due to a special surprise.

Arnold's Bar and Grill in Cincinnati will be closed from January 16 through February 21, so "if you want to get into Arnold's you better do it this weekend," they said in a recent Facebook post, adding a photo of the restaurant with Bugs Bunny standing beside it. Although they "weren't really allowed" to get into the specifics, they did grant customers a glimpse into a reason behind the closure. Apparently a "certain famous rabbit's employer" has rented out the building for six weeks to produce a major motion picture. How mysterious!