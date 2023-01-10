Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV

Seattle Police arrested a man after he allegedly placed a lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, in the back of an SUV over the weekend.

The incident happened before 4:45 p.m. Sunday (January 8) in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest in West Seattle. Surveillance video captured the man loading the woman's body into the vehicle before driving off, according to the police blotter.

A neighbor also witnessed this, called 911 and shared their surveillance footage with police. Officers identified the man as someone with a felony robbery warrant.

A little later, the caller notified police that the SUV spotted in the video returned to the suspect's home. Homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the man's home and pulled up to the residence. After searching the home, they arrested the 35-year-old suspect.

The man told investigators the woman actually overdosed on narcotics, so he took her to Harborview Medical Center. Police dropped by the hospital and confirmed the woman is alive and receiving treatment.

"After verifying the suspect’s account of the circumstances, officers booked the man into King County Jail solely for his robbery warrant," Detective Valerie Carson concluded.