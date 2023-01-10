Mother Fatally Shoots Shovel-Wielding Intruder Who Broke Into Her Home

By Bill Galluccio

January 10, 2023

Girl with a handgun defending from robber
Photo: Getty Images

A Louisiana mother fatally shot a masked man who broke into her home early Sunday (January 8) morning. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Robert Rheams was carrying a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced his way into the woman's house.

Rheams got into an altercation with the woman and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that Rheams was out on parole after serving 20 years for armed robbery. Detectives also linked him to a carjacking earlier in the night around the corner from the woman's home.

According to WVUE, Rheams approached a visitor at staying a local motel and asked them for a ride.

"During the drive, he started striking the driver with his fist, and the driver ran into a ditch, causing the car to become stuck," Chief Jimmy Travis said. "The driver was able to exit the car and flee to safety."

Travis said that investigators are reviewing the evidence and will submit their findings to the district attorney's office for review. He said that it appeared this was a case of self-defense and that the woman was acting within her Second Amendment rights to defend herself and her two children.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.