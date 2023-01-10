Mother Fatally Shoots Shovel-Wielding Intruder Who Broke Into Her Home

A Louisiana mother fatally shot a masked man who broke into her home early Sunday (January 8) morning. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Robert Rheams was carrying a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced his way into the woman's house.

Rheams got into an altercation with the woman and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that Rheams was out on parole after serving 20 years for armed robbery. Detectives also linked him to a carjacking earlier in the night around the corner from the woman's home.

According to WVUE, Rheams approached a visitor at staying a local motel and asked them for a ride.

"During the drive, he started striking the driver with his fist, and the driver ran into a ditch, causing the car to become stuck," Chief Jimmy Travis said. "The driver was able to exit the car and flee to safety."

Travis said that investigators are reviewing the evidence and will submit their findings to the district attorney's office for review. He said that it appeared this was a case of self-defense and that the woman was acting within her Second Amendment rights to defend herself and her two children.