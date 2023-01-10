Planned Beyonce And Britney Spears Music Video Falls Through

January 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Beyonce and Britney Spears are still no doubt two of the biggest stars in all of music and when their names come up, people pay attention. According to Page Six, the pair had planned on putting their massive star power together to work on a music video for one of Beyonce's songs, but the plans have reportedly fallen through.

As the publication states, it's unclear why the collaboration between the two singers fell through and representatives for both declined to respond. It's also unclear at this time what song the music video would have been for. Beyonce's album last year, 'Renaissance', didn't receive any formal music videos, only a lyric video for its lead single "Break My Soul."

Beyonce herself also confirmed that Renaissance was part of a trilogy and while no future releases have been confirmed or even teased by the often reclusive artist, the planned collaboration could have potentially been for still unreleased material. Beyonce has also announced, but not yet formally the existence of a tour supporting the album, which will reportedly be going on this summer.

Spears' made her highly-anticipated return to the music industry last year when she released a duet with Elton John that re-imagined his classic song 'Tiny Dancer.' The move followed the ending of the highly controversial conservatorship that inspired the #FreeBritney movement.

