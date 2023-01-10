Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee

Many scams nowadays start online or over the phone, with scammers electronically preying on victims in search of a big cash payout. Now, a scam involving physical dollar bills is making its way across Tennessee, per FOX 17.

The Hickman County Sheriff's Office took to its official Facebook page on Monday (January 9) to warn citizens of a fraudulent scam involving fake American money, sharing photos of the bills in question. In the photos, a $20 bill looks real enough until further inspection shows that it is labeled "for motion picture use only." A photo involving a seemingly real $5 bill reveals the same wording indicating its true nature.

"Funny money is making its rounds again," the post states. "Check the money you get from other people. The money has the words, 'motion picture use only' or has Chinese wording on it...."