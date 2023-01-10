Teenagers Hold Children At Gunpoint, Steal Their Sandwiches In Seattle Area

By Zuri Anderson

January 10, 2023

gangster concealing his gun behind his back
Photo: Getty Images

An investigation is underway after a group of teenagers held two girls at gunpoint and stole a few dollars worth of sandwiches in Western Washington, FOX 13 reports.

The incident happened right before 7 p.m. Saturday (January 7) near 208th Street Southeast and Mountain Highway in Spanaway, according to Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old girl were walking home with their sandwiches when one of them felt something metal, which is believed to be the gun, against the back of their neck, Moss said. Four masked suspects reportedly took the victims' food and threw their phones. Deputies don't have a description of the suspects nor surveillance footage of the crime, either.

Law enforcement officials noticed a disturbing trend of more children becoming either victims of crimes or the perpetrators of violent incidents.

"When I look at the shootings that we have, the armed robberies that we’re getting, we're looking at teenagers are our suspects," Moss said. "That’s the last thing we want is to have our younger generation starting off on the wrong foot and getting in trouble at a younger age."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

