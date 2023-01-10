Texas Man Finds Unusual Visitor On Front Porch

By Ginny Reese

January 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man recently found an unusual visitor on his front porch. UPI reported that the man walkout outside and spotted something unusual clinging to a pillar.

According to the San Antonio Animal Care Services, the animal was a coatimundi, a South American raccoon relative commonly referred to as a coati.

An Instagram post by the San Antonio Animal Care Services said:

"Once the officers arrived, they were escorted to a neighboring back yard where the coati retreated. This nimble creature gave the officers a good work-out in trying to capture her, but with teamwork- and a short sprint - they managed to safely contain her. It was then that they spoke with the self-proclaimed owner who lived on the same street.
Because coatis are wild animals, they are illegal to own in San Antonio and the state of Texas. After consultation with Game Wardens from Texas Parks & Wildlife, our team loaded up the young mammal and brought her to ACS before transferring her into the care of our amazing partners @WRRTX

Check out the unexpected visitor below:

According to the San Antonio Animal Care Services, coatis make horrible house pets. The post stated, "Not only do wild animals like coatis make terrible house pets but owning one could result in confiscation and a fine up to $2,000."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.