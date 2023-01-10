Two lucky Texas residents are instant millionaires after claiming lottery tickets this week!

A Fort Worth resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (January 10). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Hwy 10 Food Mart at 100 N. Booth Calloway Road in Hurst. There's one more prize left to be claimed in this lottery game.

The day before, the Texas Lottery announced a Plano resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million from the July 29, 2022 drawing. The claimant purchased the winning ticket at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the Mega Ball (14).

This was one of the tickets that was on the verge of expiring — the other ticket will expire at 5 p.m. on January 25 if it's not claimed. It was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.

Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets.