This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona

There are many different factors that can influence life expectancy, like lifestyle choices, alcohol consumption, smoking, or diagnostic and medical advancements. Areas with higher life expectancies typically have better access to healthcare, safety, and opportunities for exercise.

Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state. The website states, "Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period."

According to the website, the county in Arizona with the shortest life expectancy is Apache County. The average life expectancy in Apache County is 70.1 years, which is 9 years less than the statewide average.

Here are the top 10 counties with the shortest life expectancies in Arizona:

Apache County Navajo County Gila County Mohave County Graham County La Paz County Coconino County Cochise County Yavapai County Pima County

Check out the full study on Stacker's website.