This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Texas

There are many different factors that can influence life expectancy, like lifestyle choices, alcohol consumption, smoking, or diagnostic and medical advancements. Areas with higher life expectancies typically have better access to healthcare, safety, and opportunities for exercise.

Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state. The website states, "Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period."

According to the website, the county in Texas with the shortest life expectancy is Collingsworth County and Red River County. The average life expectancy in those counties is 72 years, which is 6.4 years less than the statewide average.

Here are the top 10 counties with the shortest life expectancies in Texas:

Collingsworth County Red River County Brooks County Crockett County Martin County Donley County Polk County Potter County Winkler County Coleman County

Check out the full study on Stacker's website.