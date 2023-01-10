This Is The Best Barber In Minneapolis

Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.

So, why not skip all that drama and go to the best barber shop in your city? You're almost guaranteed to walk out looking and feeling your best. Luckily enough, we recently searched Yelp reviews to find the best barber shop in Columbus so you didn't have to.

Without further ado, the best barber in Minneapolis is Holly, the Barber. Holly currently offers haircuts at Stilo Cuts - Uptown. "I’m experienced in all hair types and textures," according to Holly. "I offer traditional straight razor services, fades, beard services, line-ups, businessmen’s cuts, tapers, mullets, mohawks, and everything in between. I’m happy to work with people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and identities." What more could you ask for?

If you're still not convinced, here's what one reviewer had to say:

"Holly is hands down the best barber I've come across in Minneapolis!!! I go to her every time I'm in town visiting family. If you're looking for a solid barber with amazing talent and great customer service; Holly is your girl."