This Is The Best Barber Shop In Detroit

Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.

So, why not skip all that drama and go to the best barber shop in your city? You're almost guaranteed to walk out looking and feeling your best. Luckily enough, we recently searched Yelp reviews to find the best barber shop in Columbus so you didn't have to.

Without further ado, the best barber shop in Detroit is Master Dorian's Barbershop. According to the shop, "We specialize on any haircut you want. If you can name it we can do it. Your satisfaction is guaranteed!" What more could you ask for? Here's what one patron had to say about the shop:

"Went in for the first time 3 weeks ago and got a great Fade from LALO. This dude got serious skills. He took his time and made sure I was okay with that! Perfection is the best word to describe my experience! I'm heading in after this review to get my second cut... I'm super excited!"