This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

If you've read about the parish with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana, you may have also wondered which parishes lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.

According to the site, life expectancy in the U.S. was on the rise between 1960 and 2019 but has since hit an obstacle that has started a decline since 2020, including COVID-19, opioid epidemic, drug overdoses and other unintentional injuries.

So which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana?

Morehouse Parish

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Morehouse Parish is 70.5 years, 4.7 years less than the average for the state. The parish also ranks No. 62 in length of life and No. 61 in both statewide health outcomes and quality of life.

These are the Top 10 parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy:

Morehouse Parish Bienville Parish Washington Parish East Carroll Parish St. Landry Parish Concordia Parish Madison Parish Evangeline Parish East Feliciana Parish Red River Parish

Check out Stacker's full list of the parishes with the shortest life expectancy in the state.