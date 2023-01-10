Thousands Forced To Evacuate Their Homes As Deadly Storms Slam California

A series of severe storms across California has left at least 16 dead and forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes due to flooding and mudslides.

The National Weather Service reported that 2.73 inches of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles while Bel Air recorded 5.27 inches of rain. Areas in central California and the Sierra Nevada mountains have seen nearly 17 inches of precipitation over the past two days. The water levels of the Ventura, Salinas, and Sisquoc rivers were all at record highs.

The heavy rainfall created a large sinkhole in Los Angeles that trapped four people inside their vehicles.

The National Weather Service noted that California has recorded rainfall totals that are 400-600% above average.

The weather isn't going to get any better as another storm is brewing off the coast of California and could bring flooding rains and heavy snow to northern California over the next couple of days.

"Just as the last episode of heavy precipitation across California is beginning to wind down early this morning, another energetic low-pressure system is quickly gathering strength off the West Coast and heading once again toward California. In addition to being highly moisture-laden, this rapidly intensifying system is also packing some thunderstorms. The core of the system will slam onshore with moderate to heavy rain resuming across much of California today through tonight while several more feet of snow is possible along the Sierra Nevada," the National Weather Service said.