Popular Canadian Coffee Chain Wants To Open 40+ Stores In This Texas City
By Dani Medina
January 10, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
A mega-popular Canadian coffee chain is eyeing Central Texas to open dozens of new locations!
Tim Hortons could open 40 to 50 stores in the Austin area over the next five years, KENS5 reports. Two Tim Hortons locations are already open in Texas, but they're both in Houston.
A source told the Austin Business Journal that the company is already in talks with Austin-based restaurant groups for franchise options and these agreements could be finalized in the next two months.
Georgia and Florida are also in the running to get new Tim Hortons locations.
If you've never tried Tim Hortons, here's a few items you must try, thanks to Restaurant Clicks:
- Timbits: Bite-sized versions of traditional donuts
- Hash browns: Hot, fresh, crispy and 35% bigger than ever before
- Iced Capp: Frozen coffee drink made with coffee brew, caramel, brown sugar and vanilla
- Iced coffee: Fan favorite
- Mac and cheese: Elbow macaroni in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce
- Grilled cheese: Artisan-style grilled cheese with three cheeses
- Apple fritter: Apple pie in the form of a donut
- Cookies: Flavors from chocolate chunk and white chocolate to red velvet and lemon shortbread
- Pretzel bagels: Chewy, soft and delicious
- Chocolate cheesecake donut: The perfect combination of a donut and a cheesecake
- Cinnamon rolls: A true work of art
