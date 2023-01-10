Popular Canadian Coffee Chain Wants To Open 40+ Stores In This Texas City

A mega-popular Canadian coffee chain is eyeing Central Texas to open dozens of new locations!

Tim Hortons could open 40 to 50 stores in the Austin area over the next five years, KENS5 reports. Two Tim Hortons locations are already open in Texas, but they're both in Houston.

A source told the Austin Business Journal that the company is already in talks with Austin-based restaurant groups for franchise options and these agreements could be finalized in the next two months.

Georgia and Florida are also in the running to get new Tim Hortons locations.

If you've never tried Tim Hortons, here's a few items you must try, thanks to Restaurant Clicks:

Timbits: Bite-sized versions of traditional donuts

Hash browns: Hot, fresh, crispy and 35% bigger than ever before

Iced Capp: Frozen coffee drink made with coffee brew, caramel, brown sugar and vanilla

Iced coffee: Fan favorite

Mac and cheese: Elbow macaroni in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce

Grilled cheese: Artisan-style grilled cheese with three cheeses

Apple fritter: Apple pie in the form of a donut

Cookies: Flavors from chocolate chunk and white chocolate to red velvet and lemon shortbread

Pretzel bagels: Chewy, soft and delicious

Chocolate cheesecake donut: The perfect combination of a donut and a cheesecake

Cinnamon rolls: A true work of art

