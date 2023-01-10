Tim McGraw To Headline 'West Fest' In Glendale During Super Bowl Weekend

Tim McGraw is coming to Glendale during Super Bowl weekend. According to a press release from MGM Resorts, the country super star will headline BetMGM's West Fest at Westgate Entertainment District on February 11th.

The massive outdoor concert and festival will feature performances by McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman.

General admission tickets start at $57 per person. Public sale begins Thursday, January 12th at 8 a.m. on Westgate Entertainment's website. Parking for the event is free.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in the press release, "BetMGM will make history this February when we become the first live sportsbook on the Big Game's stadium campus. Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM and we're going all out with a larger-than-life concert that will be one of the weekend's marquee events."