WATCH: Snowboarder Survives After Getting Caught In Avalanche

By Bill Galluccio

January 10, 2023

powder turn in swiss alps
Photo: Getty Images

A snowboarder is lucky to be alive after he accidentally triggered an avalanche on Big Cottonwood Canyon in Utah. After the terrifying encounter, Blake Nielson filed a report with the Utah Avalanche Center.

Nielson wrote that he and some friends were planning to ride down the Argenta slide path in the canyon. Despite a warning of high winds in the area, the group went up anyway and tested the path for any instability. After they were confident the snowpack was solid, Nielson began his descent down the mountain.

"I descended first and dropped into the hanging bowl, after making a heel side turn, an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my feet and took me for a ride. I was able to keep the majority of my body above the snow and was able to radio my partner that I was sliding with the debris," Nielson wrote.

Nielson was not hurt and made his way safely back down the mountain.

"I made swimming motions with my arms and kicked my board to help keep me on top. After about 300 feet, I was able to slow down and stop, while the rest of the debris released below me. After regrouping, we descended the debris," he added.

He also shared a video of the avalanche on YouTube.

