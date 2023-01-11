Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were arrested after an armed carjacking and a dramatic police chase in Western Washington, according to Bellevue Police.

Helicopter footage from the King County Sheriff's Office shows cops pursuing a stolen Dodge Charger before it was abandoned near the Coal Creek Trailhead off Lakemont in Newcastle, police said. Three 14-year-olds bolted into the nearby woods after ditching the Charger, and all of them were taken into custody.

Investigators initially thought they were the only ones involved until they detained a fourth suspect: a 12-year-old. Police said they found the young suspect near a Hyundai Elantra, which was reported stolen, on 167th Avenue SE in Bellevue.

"They located the stolen Hyundai Elantra, which had been abandoned. Moments later, a resident called, reporting a suspicious person in their backyard," authorities explained. "Officers contacted the suspect, a 12-year-old male, and determined he was connected to the stolen car and arrested him."

Renton Police said the suspects carjacked someone in the parking lot of LA Fitness in Renton around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (January 10). They were armed with a firearm when confronting the driver, took his keys, and fled with his vehicle. Officers noted that they pulled up to the scene with the Elantra before driving north with both vehicles.

All suspects are in custody, and nobody was hurt in the incident. No word on what charges they'll face, especially since they're minors.