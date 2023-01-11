5 Cops Fired For Hosting 'Girls Gone Wild' Parties, Having Sex On Duty

Five police officers from Tennessee were fired following accusations of sexual misconduct. When La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole heard rumors that several officers on the night shift were having sexual relations, he contacted the city's human resource department, which launched an investigation.

A copy of the report, which was obtained by WSMV, detailed how officer Maegan Hall engaged in sexual relations with five other officers, including Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Patrick Magliocco, Officer Larry Holladay, Detective Seneca Shields, and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez.

The investigation revealed that the officers had sex while on duty at the station. The report also describes a "Girls Gone Wild"-type party hosted by Sgt. Eric Staats on his houseboat.

Hall was fired along with Powell, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, Shields, and Lugo-Perez. Three others, Holladay, Magliocco, and Gavin Schoeberl, were suspended without pay.

"This situation is unacceptable, and as soon as it was brought to our attention, it was immediately investigated, and action was taken upon the individuals involved," Cole said in a statement. "Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public's trust."

None of the officers have been charged with crimes. It is unclear if they will appeal their termination.

"The actions of a few do not represent the department as a whole," Police Chief Burrel "Chip," Davis said.