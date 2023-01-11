Air Force Football Player Hunter Brown Dead At 21

Air Force football player Hunter Brown died at the age of 21 on Monday (January 9) after suffering what the academy described as "a medical emergency" while on his way to class, the academy announced in a news release.

"With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," the U.S. Air Force Academy wrote on its Twitter account Tuesday (January 10). "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets. #NeverForgotten."

Brown, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, joined the academy in May 2021 after graduating from its Preparatory School in May 2021, according to the news release.