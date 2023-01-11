Air Force Football Player Hunter Brown Dead At 21
By Jason Hall
January 11, 2023
Air Force football player Hunter Brown died at the age of 21 on Monday (January 9) after suffering what the academy described as "a medical emergency" while on his way to class, the academy announced in a news release.
"With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," the U.S. Air Force Academy wrote on its Twitter account Tuesday (January 10). "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets. #NeverForgotten."
Brown, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, joined the academy in May 2021 after graduating from its Preparatory School in May 2021, according to the news release.
"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said head football coach Troy Calhoun. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.
"His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."
The sophomore was an offensive lineman on the Falcons' football team for two seasons, assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and pursuing a degree in management with a minor in French prior to his death.