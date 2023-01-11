Biden Aides Found Second Set Of Classified Documents In Another Location

Aides working for President Joe Biden uncovered a second batch of classified documents, NBC News reported. The new documents were found in a different location than the other set of classified files, which were uncovered in a locked closet at Biden's private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2.

The original set of classified documents included intelligence reports relating to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom. The documents were promptly turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration. The NARA then referred the matter to the Justice Department, which tasked John Lausch Jr., the United States attorney in Chicago, to review how the classified materials ended up in Biden's private office.

After the initial set of documents was discovered, officials began searching other locations for possible classified documents from Biden's time as Vice President.

It is unknown where the latest documents were discovered or what they contained.

On Tuesday, President Biden said he was surprised to learn there were classified documents in his private office. However, he promised his administration would fully cooperate with the Justice Department and the National Archives.

"We are cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon," Biden said.