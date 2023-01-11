Buc-ee's Will Soon Break Ground On It's 7th North Texas Location

Buc-ee's will soon break ground on its seventh North Texas location. NBC DFW reported that the new travel center will be in Hillsboro with a planned opening in the summer of 2024.

According to the gas station giant, they will break ground on the new location at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th. The new store will be 74,000 square feet and will be located on the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just north of the I-35 E/W split.

Stan Beard, of Buc-ee's, said, "Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus! Whether you're headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee's your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill county have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

The new location will offer the chain's standard 120 fueling pumps, clean restrooms, and supersized convenience store full of the best snacks and drinks. It's expected to bring about 200 jobs to the area with pay starting well above minimum wage.

According to Buc-ee's, they are currently operating 44 stores across Texas and the south, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.