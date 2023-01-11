Daniel Seavey Talks Why Don't We, Song Writing, Crazy Gifts From Fans

By Logan DeLoye

January 11, 2023

Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Former Why Don't We band member Daniel Seavey sat down with Power 96.1's Dunkin' Music Lounge to discuss a variety of topics including his time with Why Don't We, fans, writing music, and more! When asked what he learned from being in the band, Seavey recalled the impact that his fellow band members had on the way that he works on music.

"I would say the band taught me to stay having fun with it, because I am very nerdy when it comes to music. I am very like... rule oriented." In addition to his approach on producing music, Power 96.1 asked Seavey how long it takes him to write songs.

"Thats a funny question because it could be literally 10 minutes or it could be three years. I have written a 10-minute song, and a three year song. I typically start with the music and the lyrics follow. I can make the music side of a song in literally 10-minutes, fully produced and done." When asked about the weirdest gift that he ever received from a fan, Seavey tried his best to keep things PG but still shocked the room with his answer.

"I got a chicken nugget once with a bite in it, but it was neatly wrapped like I thought I was going to get a nice ring or something and it was a chicken nugget." Watch the full interview on youtube.com.

