Details Reveal How 'Monster' With Filed Teeth Ran Sex Trafficking Ring
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 11, 2023
More disturbing details about how a man —who filed his teeth down to points in order to intimidate his victims— built a sex trafficking ring in Michigan have been revealed.
“I knew this serial monster was bad, but I did not realize he’s as bad as what I’m going to tell you today,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson began a briefing Tuesday (January 10). He then dove into the horrifying details surrounding the case against 36-year-old Michael Barajas.
Swanson said Barajas has been building the “Masaad Squad” for years. “The term ‘Masaad Squad’ was, I’m sure, in his mind, something that he was trying to create to form a sex industry trade,” Swanson said. The “squad” included Barajas as the leader with multiple “generals” under him who kidnapped and held women captive.
*** Serial Monster Update *** Sheriff Swanson shares new developments in the Michael Barajas case #caseupdate #evidence #sheriff #gcso #gcsomichigan #GHOSTPosted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Barajas alleged crimes were first brought to light in December 2022 when he was taken into custody. A 20-year-old woman, who he allegedly held captive for several weeks, was taken to the hospital, and the nurses there were able to find out what happened to her and contact police.
Since then, police have arrested 23-year-old Alex Matthew Schmidt and 33-year-old Jojuan Najee Howzee, who they believe were “generals” working under Barajas. Police are still searching for two more men: Cody Lohrer and a man who goes by the name of Lil Ryan. “We need to find him,” Swanson said of Lohrer. “He’s got information that is critical to this case. we’re going to find him, and we’re going to find Lil Ryan, as well.”
Swanson said he “knows” there are more victims out there, and encourages them to contact the authorities. “If you took advantage of any of these females, or any other female or male in a sex slave ring, we’re going to find you,” he added.