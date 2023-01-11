More disturbing details about how a man —who filed his teeth down to points in order to intimidate his victims— built a sex trafficking ring in Michigan have been revealed.

“I knew this serial monster was bad, but I did not realize he’s as bad as what I’m going to tell you today,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson began a briefing Tuesday (January 10). He then dove into the horrifying details surrounding the case against 36-year-old Michael Barajas.

Swanson said Barajas has been building the “Masaad Squad” for years. “The term ‘Masaad Squad’ was, I’m sure, in his mind, something that he was trying to create to form a sex industry trade,” Swanson said. The “squad” included Barajas as the leader with multiple “generals” under him who kidnapped and held women captive.