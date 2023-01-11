Dramatic Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Arizona Driver From Flooded Creek

By Ginny Reese

January 11, 2023

Photo: Gila County Sheriff's Office

Video footage shows a helicopter crew making a dramatic rescue in Arizona. FOX News reported that the a vehicle was trapped in the flooded creek waters for about an hour.

According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, the driver drove past the barricades onto Tonto Creek on January 2nd. The National Weather Service of Phoenix issued a flood warning prior to the incident.

According to Department of Public Safety trooper and paramedic Russ Dodge, the helicopter hovered over the vehicle and was stable enough to get the driver into the bed of the truck.

The water was cresting near the door handles, but thankfully the rescuer was able to pull the man out of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's department, the driver, whose identity was not released, was given a citation.

Check out the dramatic video of the rescue at the link below:

The rescue took place amid heavy rainfall in the area. The National Weather Service in Phoenix warned that "low water crossings in Tonto Basin will be impassable for several hours to a few days."

The NWS wrote on Twitter:

"If you live in Tonto Basin, be advised the streamflow gauge on Tonto Creek upstream from Tonto Basin has seen a significant rise over the last few hours. A Flood Warning is in effect."
