First Lady Jill Biden Has Cancerous Lesions Removed

First Lady Jill Biden successfully underwent surgery to have two cancerous skin lesions removed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday (January 11).

White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said that doctors confirmed that a small lesion above the First Lady's right eye was basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. They also identified a lesion on the left side of her chest that appeared to be consistent with basal cell carcinoma. The surgeons also removed a lesion from Biden's left eyelid and sent it to a lab for further analysis.

Dr. O'Connor said that Biden is "experiencing some facial swelling and bruising but is in good spirits and feeling well."

She is expected to return to the White House on Wednesday evening.

"All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," Dr. O'Connor said in a memo released by the First Lady's press office. "We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed."