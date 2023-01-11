Grand Opening Date Of First Texas Portillo's Location Revealed

Texas, you can get a taste of Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef and Maxwell Street Polish sooner than you think!

Portillo's announced this week it would hold the grand opening ceremony for its first Texas location on January 18 at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant has enough room inside for over 260 guests and a double drive-thru out back, WFAA reports. It'll also feature a mural that honors the state of Texas, in addition to its classic garage-style themed interior.

To celebrate the grand opening, Portillo's said it would present a couple of local charities, the NTX Community Pantry and the Lewisville Education Foundation, with a $5,000 check.

CEO Michael Osanloo previously issued a statement about how excited Portillo's was to expand into the Lone Star State. "Texas is an amazing market, and I can’t wait for our fans there to see this showstopper of a restaurant. We’ve had fans asking us to bring a brick-and-mortar restaurant there for years. We’re investing in the right people and the right real estate to make this restaurant a home run for them," he said.

If this will be your first time trying Portillo's, here are five things on the menu you must try, according to Spoon University: