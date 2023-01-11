Halloween Horror Nights Is Bringing A Year-Round Experience To Las Vegas

Soon, you'll be able to experience the shrills and thrills of Halloween Horror Nights year-round!

Universal announced Wednesday (January 11) it would be bringing "an entirely new year-round horror experience" to Sin City. The "concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales," the company said in a press release, FOX 5 reports.

The all-new horror experience will be found in a new 20-acre expansion of AREA 15. The 110,000-square-foot attraction is set to feature a slew of "unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences." There will also be daytime food and drink areas that'll transform into "haunting bars and eateries by night."

This is the first time Universal creates a permanent horror experience.

"Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year. We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept," said Universal Parks & Resorts President of New Ventures Page Thompson.