Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Denver

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Denver. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Mile High City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes.

After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing the results by the highest rating in the area, Denver's top Chinese restaurant is Noodles Express!

Located on South Colorado Boulevard, this restaurant has a 4.5-star rating with 115 reviews. Yelpers love Noodles Express for its Szechuan-style dishes, which include bold and spicy flavors. They can't stop talking about specific dishes like mapo tofu, dan dan noodles, and eggplant with garlic sauce.

John L. gushed about his time here:

"If you're looking for some real, authentic Chinese /Szechuan food, this is your place! I came here looking for "Szechuan" food, specifically asian food that had that real spicy spice and Noodles Express did not disappoint! While at this visit my party had the classic beef noodle soup (yummy), and the homestyle pork noodles (very light taste, but good noodles), the dish that blew me away was the Spicy Boiled Fish! The fish was extremely tender, juicy, and just spectacular! Strongly recommend you try it! On my second visit with friends, I had some other dishes like the Map tofu (spicy and delicious), the spicy cucumber (super refreshing!) and the eggplant with garlic sauce. Overall, really fantastic place that I'm looking forward to making a regular lunch/dinner destination for me and my friends."

Here are the Top 10 Chinese restaurants in the Denver area:

Noodles Express Hong Kong Station Uncle Henry Fortune Wok to Table (Cherry Creek) Pepper Asian Bistro II Dating Yumy U&I BBQ Q House (City Park) Chinatown Bistro Shi Miao Dao

