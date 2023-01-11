Here's What Happens To Unusable TCU National Championship Gear

TCU's season came to a heartbreaking end at SoFi Stadium on Monday (January 9) after they were walloped by Georgia 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Horned Frogs' loss brings questions though — what happens to all the swag they didn't get, including hats, shirts and other apparel? The Bulldogs celebrated the W with shiny new merch, so undoubtedly, the same would have rang true should TCU have came out on top.

Academy Sports + Outdoors said all the gear they got would be loaded back onto a truck and sent back to the vendor (Nike). Nike will decide what to do with everything, WFAA reports. Dick's Sporting Goods declined to comment. It's also unknown where exactly the merch back in Los Angeles will end up.

In the past, though, unusable gear went to nonprofits. For example, when the Cincinnati Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI, all the champs swag for Joe Burrow and the Bengals went to Good360. The same nonprofit has also reportedly taken the reigns when it came to losing teams' merch in the Super Bowl, NFC and AFC Championships. Good360 sends the clothing overseas and "distributes it to people could use free clothes," the news outlet reports.