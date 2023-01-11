'Life-Like' Interactive Dinosaur Exhibit Returning To Raleigh

Have you ever watched Jurassic Park and thought, "I really wish I could go to a place like that"? An opportunity to see lifelike versions of your favorite prehistoric beasts — yes please! Your chance to live out a childhood dream is coming to the Raleigh area this month with Jurassic Quest.

The interactive Jurassic Quest exhibit is returning to the Raleigh Convention Center January 20-22, the exhibit's fourth time in the City of Oaks after making stops in 2018, 2019 and 2021, per WRAL.

At Jurassic Quest, visitors will step back in time to travel through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see "life-like" dinosaurs from the different eras, including an "Ancient Oceans" exhibit showcasing underwater creatures of the past like the 50-foot-long Megaladon.

But don't worry — these massive creatures aren't real and you won't end up running from a T-rex. No scares, just fun!

In addition to the dino exhibit, there will also be dinosaur themed rides, live show, interactive science and art activities and even a fossil dig to try your hand at excavating real dinosaur fossils. An event for all ages, there will also be activities for younger dino enthusiasts, like bounce houses and a "Triceratots" soft play area.

General admission tickets for guests ages 2 to 64 are $22 while tickets for guests ages 65 and up start at $19. Children ages 2 and under get in free.

Learn more about Jurassic Quest or purchase tickets at the event's website.