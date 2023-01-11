Popular Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Raise A Family
By Zuri Anderson
January 11, 2023
Starting a family is hard, but finding the best place to do so is another beast. Parents and guardians have to consider safety, housing, schooling, access to resources, activities, and many other factors before they can settle in a location.
Scholaroo got curious about where are America's best and worst cities to raise a family. Researchers "conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources," according to the website.
The study found that Denver is America's worst city to raise a family followed by Santa Ana, California, and Minneapolis. The Mile High City also ranked super low when it came to alcoholism, marriage duration, and noise pollution.
Here are the Top 10 best places to raise a family in America, according to the study:
- Yonkers, New York
- Warwick, Rhode Island
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Burlington, Vermont
- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- El Paso, Texas
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Chicago, Illinois
Check out the full report on Scholaroo's website.