Popular Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Raise A Family

By Zuri Anderson

January 11, 2023

Newborn child crying
Photo: Getty Images

Starting a family is hard, but finding the best place to do so is another beast. Parents and guardians have to consider safety, housing, schooling, access to resources, activities, and many other factors before they can settle in a location.

Scholaroo got curious about where are America's best and worst cities to raise a family. Researchers "conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources," according to the website.

The study found that Denver is America's worst city to raise a family followed by Santa Ana, California, and Minneapolis. The Mile High City also ranked super low when it came to alcoholism, marriage duration, and noise pollution.

Here are the Top 10 best places to raise a family in America, according to the study:

  1. Yonkers, New York
  2. Warwick, Rhode Island
  3. Charleston, West Virginia
  4. Burlington, Vermont
  5. Las Cruces, New Mexico
  6. El Paso, Texas
  7. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  8. Charleston, South Carolina
  9. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  10. Chicago, Illinois

Check out the full report on Scholaroo's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.