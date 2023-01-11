Popular Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Raise A Family

Starting a family is hard, but finding the best place to do so is another beast. Parents and guardians have to consider safety, housing, schooling, access to resources, activities, and many other factors before they can settle in a location.

Scholaroo got curious about where are America's best and worst cities to raise a family. Researchers "conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources," according to the website.

The study found that Denver is America's worst city to raise a family followed by Santa Ana, California, and Minneapolis. The Mile High City also ranked super low when it came to alcoholism, marriage duration, and noise pollution.

Here are the Top 10 best places to raise a family in America, according to the study:

Yonkers, New York Warwick, Rhode Island Charleston, West Virginia Burlington, Vermont Las Cruces, New Mexico El Paso, Texas Fort Lauderdale, Florida Charleston, South Carolina Virginia Beach, Virginia Chicago, Illinois

Check out the full report on Scholaroo's website.