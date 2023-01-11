Shootout That Led To Takeoff's Murder Allegedly Started Over Loaded Dice
By Lavender Alexandria
January 11, 2023
It's been over two months since Takeoff was murdered at an afterparty outside of Houston's 810 Billiards & Bowling, and details of the events of the night are still unfolding. According to HipHopDX the Migos rapper was allegedly a bystander to a lucrative dice game that turned violent and ultimately resulted in his death.
Just over a month after the shooting Houston police arrested a 33-year-old DJ named Patrick Clark was arrested and charged with Takeoff's murder. Takeoff was allegedly not specifically targeted but hit with stray bullets during the ensuing violence. New details on the night are emerging from comedian Shawty who has allegedly spoken to someone with close knowledge of the events, went on the Ugly Money Podcast to share previously unknown details.
Takeoff's tragic death came just weeks after he released Only Built With Infinity Links a collaborative album with his uncle and fellow Migos alum Quavo, who was also present on the night of Takeoff's passing. In the days following his death dozens of rappers, producers, and celebrities of all kind poured out tributes for Takeoff, citing his unique style and the pioneering work Migos did to popularize trap music in the early 2010s. Takeoff's alleged killer made bond earlier this month and is due back in court in March.