Shootout That Led To Takeoff's Murder Allegedly Started Over Loaded Dice

It's been over two months since Takeoff was murdered at an afterparty outside of Houston's 810 Billiards & Bowling, and details of the events of the night are still unfolding. According to HipHopDX the Migos rapper was allegedly a bystander to a lucrative dice game that turned violent and ultimately resulted in his death.

Just over a month after the shooting Houston police arrested a 33-year-old DJ named Patrick Clark was arrested and charged with Takeoff's murder. Takeoff was allegedly not specifically targeted but hit with stray bullets during the ensuing violence. New details on the night are emerging from comedian Shawty who has allegedly spoken to someone with close knowledge of the events, went on the Ugly Money Podcast to share previously unknown details.