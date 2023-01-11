South Florida Woman Scores $5 Million Top Prize From Scratch-Off Game

Fortune shined down on a South Florida woman and her bank account after she won the top prize in a scratch-off lottery game, per WFLA.

The Florida Lottery said 53-year-old Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, scored $5 million from playing the Gold Rush Limited game. After visiting the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, she decided to take home her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Lottery officials said Rodriguez Perez purchased her lucky ticket from the Fresco Y Màs at 6500 West 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Reporters said the winner's chances of hitting the top prize was 1-in-2,362,500. Gold Rush Limited offers 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Rodriguez Perez isn't the only one dancing to the bank. A Florida man is starting the new year as a multimillionaire after winning the top prize in another scratch-off game. You can be a winner, as well -- somebody purchased a lottery ticket worth $41 million on Christmas Eve. Nobody has claimed it yet, so check your tickets!