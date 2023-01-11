Tennessee Author Faces Flak For Allegedly Faking Her Death

It sounds like something straight out of fiction, but a Tennessee woman known for writing romance novels reportedly faked her own death for the past two years. Now, she's been met with criticism from other authors in her community.

Author Susan Meachen returned to social media last week, more than two years after a person claiming to be her daughter announced in September 2020 that she had died by suicide after being bullied by other writers. However, in her recent post that said "let the fun begin," she claimed that she "almost died again at my own hand" and that her family "did what they thought was best for me." She also acknowledged that "there's going to be tons of questions" regarding her actually being alive.

Fellow author Samantha Cole was previously acquainted with Meachen and was "devastated" when she learned she had taken her own life. She recently told WKRN that the entire situation "blows my mind" because can't understand how someone could go so far as to fake their death and "sit back" to watch the grief unfold.

"The fact that she came back, that she still had access to her account and that she created another account and was able to sit back and watch all this grief, all these fundraisers, all this finger-pointing, and just not say anything, I'm it just blows my mind," said Cole, adding "You don't pretend that you either died or some one that you loved died and then pop up two and half years later and say 'oh, I want my life back' that just ... that's on Unsolved Mysteries."

As of Wednesday (January 11), it is unclear if police in Polk County, where Meachen lives, are investigating any potential crimes.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.