Texas Dog Wanted Cookies But Accidentally Set House On Fire Instead

A house was accidentally set on fire by a family pet on Christmas Day. The pup made her way on top of the stove. Can you blame her, though?! All she wanted were some cookies!

Thankfully, no one was injured!

It all went down at Megan Black's house in Frisco on December 25, FOX 4 reports. Black was with her family in Celina when she received a notification that the smoke alarms in her house were set off. When she saw what had happened on her home's Ring camera, she called her neighbor Cissy Blaisure who made her way next door immediately. "Maybe it was female mom instinct. I don’t know. I was just trying," the neighbor said.

Blaisure got the dogs outside and worked to put out the fire by throwing bowls of water onto the gas burner, where the fire started. Luckily, she didn't get burned! The Frisco Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after.

Black's in-home surveillance camera revealed what happened. Her dog, Twitch, made her way through one of the doggie gates blocking the kitchen off after it was left open. The 3-year-old silver lab made her way onto the stove to grab some cookies and she accidentally held down the knob of the gas burner. "She just pushed so perfectly and turned the stove on," Black said. Her other dog, a 10-year-old boxer named Asher, watched the scene unfold from afar. It all happened in a matter of 7 minutes.

The majority of Black's home has smoke damage and the downstairs needs to be completely gutted. Black and her family are now staying in a rental home for the next 4 to 6 months.