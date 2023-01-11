Texas Football Coach In Hot Water For Workout That Left Players Ill

A high school football coach in Texas has found himself in hot water after a "strenuous" workout left players with a serious medical diagnosis.

Coach John Harrell at Rockwall Heath High School has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Rockwall ISD informed parents in a letter on Tuesday (January 10), WFAA reports. The letter said these student-athletes were "required to perform multiple push-ups." A source revealed the workout involved more than 300 push-ups in a 60-minute period.

"Student safety is a top priority for Rockwall ISD and we will continue to take immediate and appropriate measures in the best interests of our students as we address the situation," the school district said in the letter.

Parents reported health issues the students were facing and many of them required hospitalization. A campus athletic trainer said if students experience any of the following symptoms, they should contact the school: Unable to bend or extend arms, unable to lift arms above head, dark urine, sharp arm pain, lack of urinating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, lethargy or loss of consciousness. These symptoms are consistent with rhabdomyolysis.

WFAA reports players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which occurs when "damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood," according to the CDC. It can be fatal or result in permanent disability if not treated quickly.

Rockwall ISD has hired a third party to investigate the situation.