This Restaurant Has The Best Buffet In California

By Logan DeLoye

January 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you prefer piling your plate with multiple foods of your choice for every course, look no further than the restaurant with the best buffet in the entire state. This particular restaurant is not only extremely affordable, but offers options for the whole family.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant with the best buffet in California is King Buffet in Los Angeles. This buffet is also rated as one of the best in the country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant with the best buffet in all of California:

"If you're in the Los Angeles area, plan a visit to King Buffet. This large, modern buffet offers a wide spread of Chinese dishes, as well as plenty of seafood, sushi, and other dishes. King Buffet is popular for more than just its extensive spread, however, as its affordable prices are also a draw. During the week, the lunch buffet costs just $10.99, while the dinner buffet costs $15.99. On Saturdays and Sundays, the price rises to just $16.99. The dining room also features plenty of long tables that allow for groups to dine together. From birthday parties to get-togethers with friends, opting for a buffet is one great way to ensure that everyone in your group finds something they like."

For more information about the best buffets across the country visit Mashed.com.

