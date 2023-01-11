Watch Jennifer Coolidge Dance To 'Promiscuous' With Her Golden Globe

Her speech continued with a heartfelt thank you to the White Lotus creator. "I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" she said.

Coolidge was obviously invited to a party later that night where she was recorded dancing to Nelly Furtado and Timbaland's iconic song "Promiscuous" while holding her Golden Globe. Fans took to the comments to celebrate Coolidge enjoying her night. "She is so energetic and enjoying the moment i love her," one fan wrote. "An icon. Deserves everything!" another wrote.