Watch Jennifer Coolidge Dance To 'Promiscuous' With Her Golden Globe
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 11, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge had a great night on Tuesday, January 10th. The iconic actress took home an award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in the second season of The White Lotus at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Her White Lotus costar Aubrey Plaza, Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) were also up for the category.
After accepting the award, Coolidge gave an emotional speech and shouted out people who kept her going throughout her long career in the industry like Carol Burnett Award honoree Ryan Murphy.
.@JENCOOLIDGE dancing to “Promiscuous” with her #GoldenGlobes award pic.twitter.com/vGAkVhJM1D— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023
Her speech continued with a heartfelt thank you to the White Lotus creator. "I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" she said.
Coolidge was obviously invited to a party later that night where she was recorded dancing to Nelly Furtado and Timbaland's iconic song "Promiscuous" while holding her Golden Globe. Fans took to the comments to celebrate Coolidge enjoying her night. "She is so energetic and enjoying the moment i love her," one fan wrote. "An icon. Deserves everything!" another wrote.