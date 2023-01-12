2 Floridians Win Big As Mega Millions Jackpot Swells To $1.35 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday's (January 10) drawing. But, that doesn't mean there weren't any winners from the night.

The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

According to WPEC, two tickets sold in Florida were big winners. One of them matched all five numbers, earning one lucky resident a $1 million prize. The other one matched all five plus the Megaplier, meaning they won $3 million. No word on where these winning tickets were sold in the state.

Fourteen more people scored either $1 million or $3 million prizes across the country from the Tuesday night drawing.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is now the second-largest one in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever in the United States.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. eastern time. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

Floridians have been winning big recently with lottery games. A Florida woman won the top prize of $5 million in a state lottery scratch-off game. Then, there was a man who scored an insane top prize while playing another scratch-off game.