A Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Somewhere In Texas. Is It Yours?

One lucky Texas resident is now $50,000 richer — all they need to do is claim their ticket!

While nobody won the $360 million jackpot or the million-dollar prize, someone in Texas still won big! The winning ticket matched four out of five winning numbers and the Powerball number, the Texas Lottery announced after Tuesday (January 11) night's drawing.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 4-8-46-47-48 and the Powerball number was 5. The Power Play was 3.

In total, over 63,000 Texans took home at least $4.

The Powerball jackpot will keep on rolling into Saturday, with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $404 million (cash value of $211.7 million).

In more Texas lottery news, a Whitesboro resident claimed over $3 million on a winning Mega Millions ticket while someone in Fort Stockton is now a million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. Earlier this week, two more residents became instant millionaires after claiming lottery prizes this week. A Fort Worth resident won $1 million in the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch ticket game while someone in Plano claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million. The latter was one of two tickets on the verge of expiring.

If you're sitting on a worthy lottery ticket, cash it in! A winning Mega Millions ticket from the July 29, 2022 drawing was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. It'll expire on January 25.