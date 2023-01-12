Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player After Car Crash
By Dani Medina
January 12, 2023
An arrest warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams.
Police confirmed a warrant was issued, but details won't be released until an arrest happens, WFAA reports. The arrest warrant stems from a car crash Williams was involved in back in December. He was reportedly driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road shortly after 2 p.m. on December 22, 2022 when he collided with another car going northbound. Williams and the other driver were both taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but didn't appear to have serious injuries.
A police investigation sought to determine whether speed was a factor in the collision.
"I'm okay everyone so is the other person that was involved," the 23-year-old NFL player tweeted after the accident.
Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Texas.
