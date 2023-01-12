Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player After Car Crash

An arrest warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams.

Police confirmed a warrant was issued, but details won't be released until an arrest happens, WFAA reports. The arrest warrant stems from a car crash Williams was involved in back in December. He was reportedly driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road shortly after 2 p.m. on December 22, 2022 when he collided with another car going northbound. Williams and the other driver were both taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but didn't appear to have serious injuries.

A police investigation sought to determine whether speed was a factor in the collision.

"I'm okay everyone so is the other person that was involved," the 23-year-old NFL player tweeted after the accident.

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Texas.

