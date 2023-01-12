'Band Of Storms' Threaten Multiple Georgia Counties

A string of storms bringing heavy rain and wind are expected to hit parts of Georgia this afternoon. According to WSB-TV, Northern portions of the state will likely be on a "Level 3 risk" for severe weather when the storm hits. The storm is predicted to begin this afternoon and continue into the evening hours, bringing the possibility of isolated tornados to the region.

WSB-TV detailed "Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Union, Walker and Whitfield," counties to be under a Tornado Watch until 5:00 p.m.

Here is what The National Weather Service had to say about the weather conditions impacting Atlanta:

"A severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, several isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning. A wind advisory has also been issued from 11 am to 11 pm to account for strong wind gusts from 30-40 mph ahead of the line which could also bring down trees and power-lines , before storms begin."

The National Weather Service also mentioned that a light dusting of snow could be in the forecast this evening for Northernmost counties.