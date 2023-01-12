Bryan Kohberger To Be Held Without Bail Until His Murder Trial

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during a short court appearance in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday (January 12). Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall set the date for a preliminary hearing for June 26. The hearing is expected to last four or five days.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin to death in their off-campus home on November 13. All four attended the University of Idaho.

He was taken into custody in Pennsylvania following a nearly seven-week investigation. Authorities used cell phone location data to track Kohberger's movements and found a knife sheath with his DNA at the crime scene. His lawyer said that he plans to contest some of the evidence police used to identify Kohberger as a suspect during the June hearing.

If convicted of murder, Kohberger could face the death penalty.

Judge Marshall ordered Kohberger to be held without bond, and he was taken back to the Latah County jail. The court has also issued a gag order to prevent attorneys and investigators from talking about the case.