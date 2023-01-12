Charlie Puth Shares His 'First Song Of The New Year'

Charlie Puth is already working on new music for 2023. On Wednesday night (January 12th) the hitmaker took to Twitter to let fans know that his "First song of the new year going up in 5 min on TIK tok !!!"

Keeping his word, Puth posted a new TikTok which sees him working through the creative process over the course of three days. At first, the "Light Switch" singer can't seem to finish one idea and ends up with the beginning of three different songs. On day 3, Puth gets hit with inspiration.

"What if I took the first song... and put them all together," he says into the camera. The result already sounds like a smash hit and based on Charlie's reaction at the end of the video, he thinks so too.