Charlie Puth Shares His 'First Song Of The New Year'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2023
Charlie Puth is already working on new music for 2023. On Wednesday night (January 12th) the hitmaker took to Twitter to let fans know that his "First song of the new year going up in 5 min on TIK tok !!!"
Keeping his word, Puth posted a new TikTok which sees him working through the creative process over the course of three days. At first, the "Light Switch" singer can't seem to finish one idea and ends up with the beginning of three different songs. On day 3, Puth gets hit with inspiration.
"What if I took the first song... and put them all together," he says into the camera. The result already sounds like a smash hit and based on Charlie's reaction at the end of the video, he thinks so too.
As always, fans took to the comments section to praise Charlie for his impressive songwriting skills. He even interacted with some fans and gave more insight into the making of the new untitled song.
"I really didn’t think after two days of writers block, everything was going to come together," Puth revealed while replying to a comment that read, "Love how he impresses himself with his talent 😂."
The comments were also flooded with fans begging for Charlie to release the song. "I’ll definitely finish it first," he told them. The song may be a work in progress but hopefully, fans will be able to hear the finished product soon.
In the meantime, you can check out Puth's third studio album Charlie which arrived in 2022.