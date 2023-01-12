Charlie Puth Shares His 'First Song Of The New Year'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth is already working on new music for 2023. On Wednesday night (January 12th) the hitmaker took to Twitter to let fans know that his "First song of the new year going up in 5 min on TIK tok !!!"

Keeping his word, Puth posted a new TikTok which sees him working through the creative process over the course of three days. At first, the "Light Switch" singer can't seem to finish one idea and ends up with the beginning of three different songs. On day 3, Puth gets hit with inspiration.

"What if I took the first song... and put them all together," he says into the camera. The result already sounds like a smash hit and based on Charlie's reaction at the end of the video, he thinks so too.

As always, fans took to the comments section to praise Charlie for his impressive songwriting skills. He even interacted with some fans and gave more insight into the making of the new untitled song.

"I really didn’t think after two days of writers block, everything was going to come together," Puth revealed while replying to a comment that read, "Love how he impresses himself with his talent 😂."

The comments were also flooded with fans begging for Charlie to release the song. "I’ll definitely finish it first," he told them. The song may be a work in progress but hopefully, fans will be able to hear the finished product soon.

In the meantime, you can check out Puth's third studio album Charlie which arrived in 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.