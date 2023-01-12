Cops Show Up After Online Gamer Butt-Dialed 911 And Said He Killed 2 People

An online gamer had a tense encounter with the police after he accidentally called 911. According to IGN, the gamer, Elijah, was playing Rainbow Six Siege with some friends when he butt-dialed 911.

After getting two kills in the game, Elijah bragged about it, telling his teammates, "I killed two people." But, unbeknownst to Elijah, he was on the phone with a 911 operator, who dispatched officers to his house.

Within two minutes, several squad cars were parked in front of his house, and he went outside to try explain the situation.

TikTok user warzincgg, who was playing with Elijah at the time, shared the Ring camera footage of the encounter. He said that Elijah was detained at gunpoint while officers searched his home. After four hours, they determined that no crime had been committed and left, leaving Elijah shaken.

"After this accident he was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house. He was frightened for a gun being pointed at him for the first time," he wrote on TikTok.